He is pure gold, Imran Nazir admits Pakistan player is absolutely incredible

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has lavished praise on captain Babar Azam, saying he is pure gold.

Nazir’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

“He is gold,” Nazir said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6203 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 28676 ( 69.31 % ) Steve Smith 1146 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2431 ( 5.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1287 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 274 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 695 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 176 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % ) Back

