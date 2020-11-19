He is pure gold, Imran Nazir admits Pakistan player is absolutely incredible

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has lavished praise on captain Babar Azam, saying he is pure gold.
Nazir’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
He is Gold @babarazam258 https://t.co/A9HGxpWiRf
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 17, 2020
“He is gold,” Nazir said on Twitter.
In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s on a different level, Nasser Hussain admits Pakistan batsman is pure class
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?