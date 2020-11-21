Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has called Asad Shafiq a Test star and is backing him to regain his spot in the national team.

Tabish’s comments come after Shafiq scored a century in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.

Shafiq, who was dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, struck a superb 123, which came off 195 balls and included 17 boundaries, before retiring hurt.

In addition to Shafiq, Tabish also lauded Omair Yousuf as the 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 129, which came off 210 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

Brilliant knock by test star @asadshafiq1986 and talented @omairbinyousuf.we lost 3 early wkts but then a great partnership which help the @sindhcricket_ team to get a good score.keep going guys ,new day tomorrow (good luck)👍#qeatrophy @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB — IamTabishKhan (@tabbkhan84) November 20, 2020

“Brilliant knock by Test star Asad Shafiq and talented Omair Yousuf. We lost 3 early wickets but then a great partnership which helped the Sindh cricket team get a good score. Keep going guys, new day tomorrow,” Tabish said on Twitter.

With Shafiq and Yousuf both making centuries, Sindh finished day one on 289/4.

