Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has called Asad Shafiq a Test star and is backing him to regain his spot in the national team.
Tabish’s comments come after Shafiq scored a century in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.
Shafiq, who was dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, struck a superb 123, which came off 195 balls and included 17 boundaries, before retiring hurt.
In addition to Shafiq, Tabish also lauded Omair Yousuf as the 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 129, which came off 210 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.
“Brilliant knock by Test star Asad Shafiq and talented Omair Yousuf. We lost 3 early wickets but then a great partnership which helped the Sindh cricket team get a good score. Keep going guys, new day tomorrow,” Tabish said on Twitter.
With Shafiq and Yousuf both making centuries, Sindh finished day one on 289/4.
