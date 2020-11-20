Discipline, dedication and humble, Latif on really nice Pakistan coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that ex-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was disciplined, knowledgeable, dedicated and humble.
Arthur was Pakistan’s coach from 2016 to 2019 and was not given a contract extension after the 2019 World Cup, where the men in green narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.
With Misbah-ul-Haq having replaced Arthur as head coach, the 52-year-old is now coaching Sri Lanka.

— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 19, 2020
“Discipline, knowledgeable, focused, dedicated, creative and humble, really nice man and KK (Karachi Kings) family,” Latif said on Twitter.
