Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam can’t be compared to anyone.

Afridi’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

Given how well Azam played, Afridi, who played for the Qalandars, proclaimed that “Babar Azam is Babar Azam!”

Congratulations to @KarachiKingsARY on winning the title. Babar Azam is Babar Azam!

I am absolutely proud of the way our team @lahoreqalandars have put up a great show. Special thanks to @thePSLt20 for making it such a huge success in these difficult times. Onwards and upwards! pic.twitter.com/4biHZNajl5 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 17, 2020

“Congratulations to Karachi Kings on winning the title. Babar Azam is Babar Azam! I am absolutely proud of the way our team Lahore Qalandars have put up a great show. Special thanks to PSL for making it such a huge success in these difficult times. Onwards and upwards!” Afridi said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

Afridi, meanwhile, picked up the Best Bowler of the Tournament award.

