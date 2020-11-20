He has a classic bowling action, Latif is a big fan of a 36-year-old Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran pace bowler Umaid Asif has a classic bowling action.

Latif’s comments came after Umaid played a crucial role in leading the Karachi Kings to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

The 36-year-old took figures of 2-18 off his four overs as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.

“I like Umaid’s bowling action… easy approach and release [is] classic,” Latif said on Twitter.

