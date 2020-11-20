Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran pace bowler Umaid Asif has a classic bowling action.
Latif’s comments came after Umaid played a crucial role in leading the Karachi Kings to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.
The 36-year-old took figures of 2-18 off his four overs as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.
I like Umaid bowling action .. easy approach and release classic ❤️
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 19, 2020
