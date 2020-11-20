Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Babar Azam, saying the star batsman shines in run chases.
Ramiz’s comments come after Azam, who captains Pakistan in all formats, led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.
The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
Karachi Kings adjusted brilliantly with both bat & ball on a slow sticking pitch. Catching was great as well. And how good was Babar in that run chase!! Richly deserve the trophy 🏆👏👏👏
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 17, 2020
“Karachi Kings adjusted brilliantly with both bat and ball on a slow sticking pitch. Catching was great as well. And how good was Babar in that run chase! Richly deserve the trophy,” Ramiz said on Twitter.
In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.
