Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has admitted that he can’t wait for the reconstruction of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar to be completed.
The stadium is expected to be ready to hold international matches in October 2021 and will be able to accommodate over 30,000 people.
Faisal noted that the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium was one of his favourite grounds to play at.
Brilliant to see the construction 🏗 work, looking forward towards the completion of one of my favorite cricket stadium 🏟 in Pakistan 🇵🇰👍🏻 #ArbabNiazStadiumPeshawar https://t.co/FoquqNR6jY
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 18, 2020
“Brilliant to see the construction work, looking forward towards the completion of one of my favorite cricket stadiums in Pakistan,” the former cricketer said on Twitter.
