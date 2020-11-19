Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam has shut his critics up after they said he wasn’t a match-winner.
Akhtar’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
Akhtar added that people shouldn’t forget Azam was former head coach “Mickey Arthur’s find”.
“Congratulations to Karachi Kings. They showed that they are a sensible side. Babar Azam has also proved critics wrong who claimed that he wasn’t a match-winner. Babar is Mickey Arthur’s find. Babar showed how to finish a match during the PSL 5 final,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik, Ijaz Ahmed sees 17-year-old as a huge star in the making