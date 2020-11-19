Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam has shut his critics up after they said he wasn’t a match-winner.

Akhtar’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

Akhtar added that people shouldn’t forget Azam was former head coach “Mickey Arthur’s find”.

“Congratulations to Karachi Kings. They showed that they are a sensible side. Babar Azam has also proved critics wrong who claimed that he wasn’t a match-winner. Babar is Mickey Arthur’s find. Babar showed how to finish a match during the PSL 5 final,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik, Ijaz Ahmed sees 17-year-old as a huge star in the making

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6203 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 28676 ( 69.31 % ) Steve Smith 1146 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2431 ( 5.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1287 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 274 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 695 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 176 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6203 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 28676 ( 69.31 % ) Steve Smith 1146 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 2431 ( 5.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1287 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 274 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 695 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 176 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 128 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 309 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...