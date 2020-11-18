Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said captain Babar Azam deserves special credit for his outstanding batting in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Fawad’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden PSL title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

Karachi ROARS tonight, what a victory! Congratulations to Karachi Kings for winning their first PSLt20 title! Special credit goes to @babarazam258 for his commendable performance. Good luck to Lahore Qalandars for the next season, see you all again next year! #KarachiKings #PSL — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 17, 2020

“Karachi roars tonight, what a victory! Congratulations to Karachi Kings for winning their first PSL T20 title! Special credit goes to Babar Azam for his commendable performance. Good luck to Lahore Qalandars for the next season, see you all again next year!” Fawad said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

