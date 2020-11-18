Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Babar Azam has become a stone cold finisher.
Latif’s comments come after the Pakistan captain led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.
Azam struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.
“Finisher,” Latif said on Twitter.
In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.
