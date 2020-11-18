A stone cold finisher, Latif says Pakistan batsman is unforgiving when it comes to finishing games

Posted on by
Rashid Latif said Babar Azam has become a stone cold finisher

Rashid Latif said Babar Azam has become a stone cold finisher

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Babar Azam has become a stone cold finisher.

Latif’s comments come after the Pakistan captain led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

Azam struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

“Finisher,” Latif said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His potential is through the roof, Ijaz Ahmed backs 24-year-old to be super successful

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply