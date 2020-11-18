Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal admitted that he has been very impressed with captain Babar Azam.

Akmal’s comments come after Azam led the Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old struck an unbeaten 63, which came off 49 balls and included seven boundaries, as the Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY on being champion of #PSL2020 well deserved victory. Top class performance @babarazam258 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Hard luck to @lahoreqalandars — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) November 17, 2020

“Congratulations Karachi Kings on being champion of PSL 2020, well deserved victory. Top class performance Babar Azam. Hard luck to Lahore Qalandars,” Akmal said on Twitter.

In addition to his match-winning knock, Azam was named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament too.

