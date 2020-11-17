Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will dominate spinners Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Hafeez will be playing for the Lahore Qalandars, while Imad and Iftikhar will represent the Karachi Kings.

In addition to Hafeez, Latif feels that Imad, who captains the Kings, will also find it difficult to bowl to Tamim Iqbal, Ben Dunk and Fakhar Zaman.

“In terms of spinners, I think Hafeez will easily dominate Imad [Wasim] and Iftikhar [Ahmed]. Also, it will be difficult for Imad to bowl against Tamim Iqbal, Ben Dunk and Fakhar Zaman,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They can also try Usama Mir but I won’t go for Umer Khan because they already have a left-arm spinner in Imad.”

The final will take place on Tuesday, with both sides having never won the PSL before.

