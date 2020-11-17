England postpone tour of Pakistan until September or October 2021

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
England have reportedly postponed their tour of Pakistan until September or October 2021.
As reported by ESPNcricinfo, England were supposed to visit the country in January 2021, but have pushed it back due to costs and availability.
Since many England players will be preparing for the tours of Sri Lanka and India, while others will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, England were facing the prospect of sending a C team to Pakistan.
However, both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) believe it is better for England to field a full-strength squad when they tour Pakistan for the first time in 15 years.
England were planning on holding a training camp in the UAE prior to the tour of Pakistan, but the cost of that and hiring a charter flight for the team would have likely amounted to around £800,000.
