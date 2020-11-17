England postpone tour of Pakistan until September or October 2021

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England have reportedly postponed their tour of Pakistan until September or October 2021.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, England were supposed to visit the country in January 2021, but have pushed it back due to costs and availability.

Since many England players will be preparing for the tours of Sri Lanka and India, while others will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, England were facing the prospect of sending a C team to Pakistan.

However, both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) believe it is better for England to field a full-strength squad when they tour Pakistan for the first time in 15 years.

England were planning on holding a training camp in the UAE prior to the tour of Pakistan, but the cost of that and hiring a charter flight for the team would have likely amounted to around £800,000.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s right up there with Virat Kohli in terms of talent, Faf du Plessis admits Pakistan cricketer is an elite player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6046 ( 15.04 % ) Babar Azam 27802 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1128 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2377 ( 5.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1249 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 269 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 677 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 168 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 124 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6046 ( 15.04 % ) Babar Azam 27802 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1128 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2377 ( 5.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1249 ( 3.11 % ) Rashid Khan 269 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 677 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 168 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 124 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...