Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has called on the Karachi Kings to pick wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Latif feels that Rizwan should replace Chadwick Walton in the playing XI.

However, that’s not the only change Latif would make as he wants South Africa batsman Cameron Delport to be part of the team as well.

“I think Karachi should make a few changes. [Cameron] Delport should play as he scored around 60 runs in his last PSL match against Quetta Gladiators although Karachi lost that match. He has also scored a century while playing for Islamabad United in the past. He is a disciplined player and a match-winner,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Karachi can drop [Chadwick] Walton for [Mohammad] Rizwan as well. Wayne Parnell and [Sherfane] Rutherford are also the options which could be under consideration when it comes to changes.”

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the final on Tuesday, with both sides having never won the PSL before.

