Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi admitted that pace bowler Haris Rauf’s yorker that dismissed him was unplayable.

Afridi’s comments came after Rauf took figures of 3-30 off his four overs in the Lahore Qalandars’ 25-run win over the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Sunday.

Rauf dismissed Zeeshan Ashraf for 12 before removing Rilee Rossouw and Afridi is successive deliveries.

It was Afridi’s dismissal that caught everyone’s attention as Rauf bowled a sensational yorker to knock over the former Pakistan captain for a golden duck.

Upon getting Afridi’s wicket, Rauf joined his hands together, which was his way of apologising for getting the iconic player out.

Afridi himself applauded Rauf for the brilliant delivery and jokingly told the 27-year-old to bowl slower to him the next time they face each other in a match.

It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time 😜 congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season. https://t.co/GySOxr43ov — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 16, 2020

“It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time. Congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season,” Afridi said on Twitter.

