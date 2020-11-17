Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Sindh head coach Basit Ali has called iconic Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis a “living legend”.
His comments came when he was wishing Waqar, who is the national team’s bowling coach, happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.
— Basit Ali (@BasitAOfficial) November 16, 2020
“Living legend Waqar Younis,” Basit said on Twitter.
Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
