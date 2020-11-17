Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has sacrificed millions of rupees from domestic T20 tournaments in order to play international cricket.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Hafeez was set to earn approximately Rs 10 million by playing for the Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

However, he has withdrawn from the competition since he will have to quarantine with all the Pakistan players picked for the tour of New Zealand.

Hafeez asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let him play a few LPL matches before joining the national team in New Zealand, but the board told him to choose between the LPL and representing his country.

The 40-year-old, despite not having a central contract, went for the second option, showing that he prioritises international cricket over T20 leagues.

During the tour of England earlier this year, Hafeez gave up a Rs 2.5 million contract to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

His match fees from the tour of England equated to that of a player with a Category C contract, meaning he received Rs 202,950.

