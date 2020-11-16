Pakistan Cricket Board crowns fast bowler the Burewala Express

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) crowned legendary seamer Waqar Younis as the Burewala Express.
The PCB’s comments came when they were wishing Waqar, who is the national team’s bowling coach, happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.
Tests: 373 wickets, average 23.56, best innings 7/76.
ODIs: 416 wickets, average 23.84, best innings 7/36.
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, the Burewala Express @waqyounis99! pic.twitter.com/BVLxcwhl1x
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 16, 2020
Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a good omen, but that may change, Intikhab Alam scared about whether Pakistan star will suffer a downfall