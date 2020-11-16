Pakistan Cricket Board crowns fast bowler the Burewala Express

The Pakistan Cricket Board called Waqar Younis the Burewala Express

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) crowned legendary seamer Waqar Younis as the Burewala Express.

The PCB’s comments came when they were wishing Waqar, who is the national team’s bowling coach, happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

