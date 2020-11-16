Pakistan Cricket Board crowns fast bowler the Burewala Express

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) crowned legendary seamer Waqar Younis as the Burewala Express.

The PCB’s comments came when they were wishing Waqar, who is the national team’s bowling coach, happy birthday as he turned 49 on Monday.

Tests: 373 wickets, average 23.56, best innings 7/76. ODIs: 416 wickets, average 23.84, best innings 7/36. Happy Birthday to one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, the Burewala Express @waqyounis99! pic.twitter.com/BVLxcwhl1x — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 16, 2020

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4751 ( 18.08 % ) Waqar Younis 658 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 1531 ( 5.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 6780 ( 25.8 % ) Imran Khan 6132 ( 23.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 499 ( 1.9 % ) Younis Khan 1191 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1806 ( 6.87 % ) Saeed Anwar 2257 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 217 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 462 ( 1.76 % )

