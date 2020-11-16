Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam said that captain Babar Azam is a good omen right now as he is scoring runs, but that could change in the future.
Alam’s warning comes after Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain and now leads Pakistan in all three formats.
The 78-year-old noted that Azam, who is only 26 years old, will now be under immense pressure both as a captain and Pakistan’s star batsman.
With this in mind, Alam is worried about Azam suffering a serious downfall.
“Yes, Babar has been performing consistently as a batsman for the last couple of years and has cemented his place. This is a good omen for Pakistan cricket as our country badly needs batsmen of this quality,” Alam told Dawn.
“However, the pressure of captaincy [in three formats], can damage the performance of any individual and it happened in the past on a number of occasions with leading cricketers.”
