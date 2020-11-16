Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is right up there with India skipper Virat Kohli in terms of talent.

Azam has been compared to Kohli numerous times, but the 26-year-old has said that people should stop doing it.

Du Plessis admitted that he sees a lot of similarities between Azam and Kohli as both of them “are extremely high quality players”.

He also added that Azam has a very “exciting future” ahead of him.

“I do [see similarities between Kohli and Babar]. They are extremely high quality players. Babar, over the last year or so, has taken another step towards becoming one of the greats of the game so he has got an exciting future,” Du Plessis told Cricket Pakistan.

