Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain may backfire.

Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

However, Abbas is worried that Azam’s form may take a dive as a result of the captaincy since there is so much responsibility on his shoulders. Furthermore, the 26-year-old is constantly under pressure to lead from the front and score runs.

“After a long time Pakistan has got a batsman of Babar’s caliber and I don’t know why the PCB has put too much responsibility on him at this age as it may backfire. And if that happens, it will ultimately affect Babar’s form and the Pakistan team will suffer a lot,” Abbas told Dawn.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s right up there with Virat Kohli in terms of talent, Faf du Plessis admits Pakistan cricketer is an elite player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5976 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 27396 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1115 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2346 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1222 ( 3.08 % ) Rashid Khan 265 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 660 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 163 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 122 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 301 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5976 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 27396 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1115 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2346 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1222 ( 3.08 % ) Rashid Khan 265 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 660 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 163 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 122 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 301 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...