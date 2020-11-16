I had to apologise, Pakistan seamer sorry for taking one particular wicket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said that he had to apologise to legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi after dismissing him in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.
Rauf took figures of 3-30 off his four overs in the Lahore Qalandars’ 25-run win over the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday.
Rauf dismissed Zeeshan Ashraf for 12 before removing Rilee Rossouw and Afridi is successive deliveries.
Rauf knocked over Afridi for a golden duck with a sensational yorker.
Upon getting Afridi’s wicket, Rauf joined his hands together, which was his way of apologising to the former Pakistan captain.
Haris Rauf "Shahid Afridi is a senior player and I had planned that if I got his wicket, then I would apologise in this way" #LQvMS #PSL5
(Pic via Lahore Qalandars) pic.twitter.com/gYlkSAmsmT
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 15, 2020
“Shahid Afridi is a senior player and I had planned that if I got his wicket, then I would apologise in this way,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
With the Qalandars having triumphed over the Sultans, they will now face the Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday.
