Iconic Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas said he hopes captain Babar Azam proves he has strong nerves as he will need it to overcome the challenges ahead.

Abbas’ comments come after Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain.

The 26-year-old now leads Pakistan in all formats, which is something Abbas is not comfortable with since Azam now faces a juggling act of doing well as captain and scoring runs consistently as Pakistan’s best batsman.

“Anyhow, best of luck to Pakistan team and Babar and all prayers for his success and I do hope he proves himself as a man of strong nerves and handles all the challenges ahead,” Abbas told Dawn.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

