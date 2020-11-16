Pakistan will find it tough to beat New Zealand, cricket legend says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Batting great Zaheer Abbas has admitted that Pakistan will find it tough to beat New Zealand.

Pakistan will travel to New Zealand to play three T20 Internationals and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.

Abbas noted that the Black Caps are “quite a strong bunch who can beat any team”.

But, he said if the men in green can beat them, it will “make Pakistan cricket’s future really bright”.

“Though Pakistan have a brilliant record of success against New Zealand, now the situation is different because the Black Caps are quite a strong bunch who can beat any team,” Abbas told Dawn.

“Inshallah if Pakistan win both the Test and T20 series against New Zealand, that will make Pakistan cricket’s future really bright.”

