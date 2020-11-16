Zaheer Abbas: “Babar is going well with the bat as his performance in all the three formats are worth mentioning and he maintains good averages in all the formats which is not an easy job”
Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas admitted that captain Babar Azam has an outstanding average in all three formats of the game.
Azam 45.44 in Test cricket and 55.93 in ODIs.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old averages 50.93.
Abbas admitted that he is extremely impressed with Azam as maintaining a great average in all formats is not an easy thing to do.
“Babar is going well with the bat as his performance in all the three formats are worth mentioning and he maintains good averages in all the formats which is not an easy job,” Abbas told Dawn.
