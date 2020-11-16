Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam believes that Babar Azam is overburdened now that he has been named Test captain.

Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

However, Alam feels that it would have been better for the 26-year-old to captain Pakistan in limited overs cricket and give the Test captaincy to someone else.

“Personally, I think the PCB has put extra burden on young Babar and it is not easy for him to handle the pressure of international cricket in all three formats at this age,” Alam told Dawn. “It would have been better had the PCB kept him [only] as white-ball captain and gave the Test captaincy to someone else.”

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I hope he proves he has strong nerves, Zaheer Abbas backs Pakistan player to overcome all the challenges he faces

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...