Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique said his dream of representing his country in international cricket came true, but admitted that he still has a long way to go.

Shafique made his debut in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe and didn’t disappoint as he struck an unbeaten 41, which came off 33 balls and included four boundaries and a six.

Having done well in his first international match, the 20-year-old has vowed to keep working hard going forward.

Last week my dream of representing Pakistan 🇵🇰 came true. I've worked hard for this but still a long way to go🤞 Thank you to everyone for the messages of support, it really means a lot💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/2h7Wnd5gjJ — Abdullah Shafique (@imabd28) November 15, 2020

“Last week my dream of representing Pakistan came true. I’ve worked hard for this but still a long way to go. Thank you to everyone for the messages of support, it really means a lot,” he said on Twitter.

Shafique has been picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and is expected to feature in the series, which will consist of three T20 Internationals from December 18 to 22 and two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: As a T20 player, he is out of this world, Faf du Plessis on remarkable and masterful Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...