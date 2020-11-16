Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called legendary pace bowler Waqar Younis an “all-time great”.
Latif made the comment on Twitter when reminiscing about Waqar’s Test debut.
Waqar made his Test debut against India in Karachi in November 1989, with the match ending as a draw.
However, he shone in the match as he took four wickets, all of which came in the first innings.
Waqar, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach, removed Sanjay Manjrekar, Manoj Prabhakar, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.
All time Great 👍
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 15, 2020
Overall, Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
