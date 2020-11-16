No one can deny he is an all-time great, Latif on Pakistan player who changed the art of bowling

Posted on by
Rashid Latif said Waqar Younis is an all-time great

Rashid Latif said Waqar Younis is an “all-time great”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called legendary pace bowler Waqar Younis an “all-time great”.

Latif made the comment on Twitter when reminiscing about Waqar’s Test debut.

Waqar made his Test debut against India in Karachi in November 1989, with the match ending as a draw.

However, he shone in the match as he took four wickets, all of which came in the first innings.

Waqar, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach, removed Sanjay Manjrekar, Manoj Prabhakar, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

Overall, Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He bowls fireballs, Faisal Iqbal impressed with Pakistan bowler’s speed and accuracy

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply