Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said all-rounder Shahid Saeed was not able to play another Test match after making his debut.

Saeed made his debut in the same Test match that iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis did.

India seamer Salil Ankola also made his Test debut in that match, which was played in Karachi in November 1989 and ended as a draw.

Like Saeed, Ankola never played another Test for India after his first match.

Saeed scored 12 runs and was unable to take any wickets, while Ankola took two wickets, with one coming in each innings, and made six runs.

Ankola dismissed Saleem Malik and Saleem Yousuf.

As for Tendulkar, he scored 15 runs in the only innings he batted, while Waqar took four wickets, all of which came in the first innings.

Waqar removed Sanjay Manjrekar, Manoj Prabhakar, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

Also Debut of Salil Ankola 🇮🇳 and Shahid Saeed 🇵🇰 unfortunately both could not play a test after that. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 15, 2020

“Also debut of Salil Ankola and Shahid Saeed. Unfortunately both could not play a Test after that,” Latif said on Twitter.

While Saeed didn’t play another Test after his debut, he did go on to represent Pakistan in 10 ODIs, where he scored 141 runs, which included a fifty, at an average of 14.10. He also took three wickets at an average of 53.

Likewise, Ankola played 20 ODIs and accumulated 34 runs at an average of 3.77. He also claimed 13 wickets at an average of 47.30.

ALSO CHECK OUT: As a T20 player, he is out of this world, Faf du Plessis on remarkable and masterful Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 256 ( 9.28 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 42 ( 1.52 % ) Brian Lara 265 ( 9.61 % ) Ricky Ponting 100 ( 3.63 % ) Viv Richards 234 ( 8.48 % ) Jacques Kallis 79 ( 2.86 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 132 ( 4.79 % ) Wasim Akram 1518 ( 55.04 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 83 ( 3.01 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 256 ( 9.28 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 42 ( 1.52 % ) Brian Lara 265 ( 9.61 % ) Ricky Ponting 100 ( 3.63 % ) Viv Richards 234 ( 8.48 % ) Jacques Kallis 79 ( 2.86 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 132 ( 4.79 % ) Wasim Akram 1518 ( 55.04 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 83 ( 3.01 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...