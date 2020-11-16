Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said has been really impressed with Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf, saying he bowls fireballs.
Faisal’s comments came after Rauf took figures of 3-30 off his four overs in the Lahore Qalandars’ 25-run win over the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Sunday.
Rauf dismissed Zeeshan Ashraf for 12 before removing Rilee Rossouw and Shahid Afridi is successive deliveries.
It was Afridi’s dismissal that caught Faisal’s attention as Rauf bowled a sensational yorker to knock over the legendary Pakistan all-rounder for a golden duck.
Upon getting Afridi’s wicket, Rauf joined his hands together, which Faisal thought was a “brilliant gesture” and a great “example of respect”.
“Brilliant gesture and an example of respect shown by Haris Rauf towards his senior Shahid Afridi. No doubt it was a fireball,” Faisal said on Twitter.
With the Qalandars having triumphed over the Sultans, they will now face the Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday.
