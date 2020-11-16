Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam said captain Babar Azam will have his work cut out for him during the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will travel to New Zealand to play three T20 Internationals and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.

However, in addition to being under pressure to lead by example with the bat and score runs, Alam noted that Azam will also have to deliver the right results as captain.

It should be noted that Azam recently replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain and his first assignment will be the Test series against the Black Caps.

“No doubt it will be a great challenge for Babar as the tour of New Zealand is tough and Pakistan have to win the Test series there to make their position strong in the ICC Test Championship,” Alam told Dawn.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a good omen, but that may change, Intikhab Alam scared about whether Pakistan star will suffer a downfall

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27655 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...