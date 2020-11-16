Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees has called legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi a one-of-a-kind player and said that he will be forever young.
This comes after Afridi took figures of 2-18 off his four overs in the Multan Sultans’ clash against the Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Sunday.
Despite Afridi’s efforts with the ball, the Sultans ended up losing the match by 25 runs.
“Forever young he is. Loved the energy he put into [the] game today and boy what a spell. There is only one you beauty and that is Lala. Behtareen Shahid Afridi bhai, maza agaya,” Raees said on Twitter.
With the Qalandars having triumphed over the Sultans, they will now face the Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday.
