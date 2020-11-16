Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees has called legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi a one-of-a-kind player and said that he will be forever young.

This comes after Afridi took figures of 2-18 off his four overs in the Multan Sultans’ clash against the Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Sunday.

Despite Afridi’s efforts with the ball, the Sultans ended up losing the match by 25 runs.

Forever young he is. Loved the energy he put into game today and boy what a spell. There is only one YOU BEAUTY and that is Lala. Behtareen @SAfridiOfficial Bhai, maza agaya ○/#Legend pic.twitter.com/advk3ODFnb — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) November 15, 2020

“Forever young he is. Loved the energy he put into [the] game today and boy what a spell. There is only one you beauty and that is Lala. Behtareen Shahid Afridi bhai, maza agaya,” Raees said on Twitter.

With the Qalandars having triumphed over the Sultans, they will now face the Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4656 ( 18.06 % ) Waqar Younis 637 ( 2.47 % ) Javed Miandad 1496 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 6636 ( 25.74 % ) Imran Khan 6025 ( 23.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 495 ( 1.92 % ) Younis Khan 1171 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1784 ( 6.92 % ) Saeed Anwar 2215 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 214 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 456 ( 1.77 % ) Back

