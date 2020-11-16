Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has admitted that the more veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez ages, the better he gets.

Raees’ comments come after Hafeez smashed a game-winning 74 not out to lead the Lahore Qalandars to a five-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday.

The 40-year-old’s knock came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Hafeez followed that up with 19 runs in the Qalandars’ 25-run win over the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday.

“Age is just a number? No, for him it is not. The more he plays, the more he ages, the better he gets. Kya baat hai Hafeez bhai apki , keep going MashAllah,” Raees said on Twitter.

With the Qalandars having triumphed over the Sultans, they will now face the Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday.

