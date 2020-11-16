I never liked Azhar Ali as captain, Pakistan all-rounder admits

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam has admitted that he never liked Azhar Ali as captain.
Azhar has now been replaced as Test skipper, with Babar Azam succeeding him and now being in charge in all three formats.
However, Alam believes that it would have been better for Pakistan to have two captains, with one focusing on Tests and the other on limited overs cricket.
“I am not in favour of Azhar as skipper. However, I am saying that it would have been better had the PCB appointed two captains, for white and red-ball cricket,” he told Dawn.
