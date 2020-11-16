I never liked Azhar Ali as captain, Pakistan all-rounder admits

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam has admitted that he never liked Azhar Ali as captain.

Azhar has now been replaced as Test skipper, with Babar Azam succeeding him and now being in charge in all three formats.

However, Alam believes that it would have been better for Pakistan to have two captains, with one focusing on Tests and the other on limited overs cricket.

“I am not in favour of Azhar as skipper. However, I am saying that it would have been better had the PCB appointed two captains, for white and red-ball cricket,” he told Dawn.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6016 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 27654 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 1123 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2366 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1238 ( 3.1 % ) Rashid Khan 267 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 670 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 167 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 123 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 303 ( 0.76 % )

