Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has admitted that he is keen on touring Pakistan next year.

South Africa are set to visit Pakistan for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in January, which Du Plessis is very excited about.

Having been to Pakistan a few times and played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday, Du Plessis said that he and the rest of the South African team want to “play our part in getting cricket back to Pakistan”.

“That’s (South Africa tour of Pakistan) on the cards at the moment. I think the time frame is around February and CSA is working with the PCB hand in hand to get that tour over the line but like I said I have been here a few times and we would gladly play our part in getting cricket back to Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: As a T20 player, he is out of this world, Faf du Plessis on remarkable and masterful Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5976 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 27396 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1115 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2346 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1222 ( 3.08 % ) Rashid Khan 265 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 660 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 163 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 122 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 301 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5976 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 27396 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1115 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 2346 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 1222 ( 3.08 % ) Rashid Khan 265 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 660 ( 1.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 163 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 122 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 301 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...