These three Pakistan players are amazing, Usman Shinwari impressed with how much talent they have

Usman Shinwari said he was really impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Mohammad Hafeez

Usman Shinwari: “What a tremendous win boys well bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar, great batting Mohammad Hafeez bhai what a knock. Masha Allah 2 more to go boys”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari has said that he has been really impressed with the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain, along with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Shinwari’s comments come after all three players played crucial roles in helping the Lahore Qalandars defeat the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Afridi took figures of 2-19 off his four overs, while Dilbar claimed 3-33 off four overs.

As for Hafeez, he was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“What a tremendous win boys well bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar, great batting Mohammad Hafeez bhai what a knock. Masha Allah 2 more to go boys,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.

