Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari has said that he has been really impressed with the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain, along with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
Shinwari’s comments come after all three players played crucial roles in helping the Lahore Qalandars defeat the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.
Afridi took figures of 2-19 off his four overs, while Dilbar claimed 3-33 off four overs.
As for Hafeez, he was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
What a tremendous win boys well bowled @iShaheenAfridi and Dilbar great batting @MHafeez22 Bhai what a knock Masha Allah 2 more to go boys 👏👏 #MaihoqalandarDilse
— Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) November 14, 2020
The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.
