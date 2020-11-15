Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari has said that he has been really impressed with the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain, along with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Shinwari’s comments come after all three players played crucial roles in helping the Lahore Qalandars defeat the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Afridi took figures of 2-19 off his four overs, while Dilbar claimed 3-33 off four overs.

As for Hafeez, he was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

What a tremendous win boys well bowled @iShaheenAfridi and Dilbar great batting @MHafeez22 Bhai what a knock Masha Allah 2 more to go boys 👏👏 #MaihoqalandarDilse — Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) November 14, 2020

“What a tremendous win boys well bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar, great batting Mohammad Hafeez bhai what a knock. Masha Allah 2 more to go boys,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5823 ( 15.07 % ) Babar Azam 26720 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 1092 ( 2.83 % ) Ben Stokes 2290 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 1192 ( 3.09 % ) Rashid Khan 260 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 46 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 636 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 160 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 121 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 293 ( 0.76 % ) Back

