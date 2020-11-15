He is absolutely outstanding, Fawad Alam on Pakistan match-winner

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam admitted that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is absolutely outstanding after his match-winning knock for the Lahore Qalandars.
Hafeez smashed 74 not out to lead the Qalandars to a five-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.
The 40-year-old’s knock came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
A well deserved victory by Lahore Qalandars. Congratulations on the win! Outstanding performance by the experienced @MHafeez22 bhai!#PSL2020 #HBLPSL #LahoreQalandars
— Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 14, 2020
“A well deserved victory by Lahore Qalandars. Congratulations on the win! Outstanding performance by the experienced Mohammad Hafeez bhai!” Fawad said on Twitter.
The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is going to be destroyed in New Zealand, Rashid Latif predicts beginning of Pakistan star’s downfall