Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie has admitted that Pakistan “looks like a wonderful place to play cricket”.

Balbirnie made the comment on Twitter during Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe, which was played in Rawalpindi.

International cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan and South Africa are set to tour Pakistan in January 2021.

While it remains to be seen if Ireland will travel to Pakistan in the near future, Balbirnie is already impressed with what the country has to offer.

Pakistan looks like a wonderful place to play cricket #PAKvZIM — Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) November 3, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: If he becomes a finisher, he will be unstoppable, Imad Wasim admits Pakistan batsman can become scary good

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5823 ( 15.07 % ) Babar Azam 26722 ( 69.17 % ) Steve Smith 1092 ( 2.83 % ) Ben Stokes 2290 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 1192 ( 3.09 % ) Rashid Khan 260 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 46 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 636 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 160 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 121 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 293 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5823 ( 15.07 % ) Babar Azam 26722 ( 69.17 % ) Steve Smith 1092 ( 2.83 % ) Ben Stokes 2290 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 1192 ( 3.09 % ) Rashid Khan 260 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 46 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 636 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 160 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 121 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 293 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...