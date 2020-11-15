Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie has admitted that Pakistan “looks like a wonderful place to play cricket”.
Balbirnie made the comment on Twitter during Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe, which was played in Rawalpindi.
International cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan and South Africa are set to tour Pakistan in January 2021.
While it remains to be seen if Ireland will travel to Pakistan in the near future, Balbirnie is already impressed with what the country has to offer.
Pakistan looks like a wonderful place to play cricket #PAKvZIM
— Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) November 3, 2020
