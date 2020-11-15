Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has said Babar Azam is one of the finest, consistent and leading batsmen in the world.

Rizwan’s comments come after Azam dominated in the recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the T20 series.

Azam continued his fine run of form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday as he smashed 65 off 53 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes, in the Karachi Kings’ Super Over win over the Multan Sultans.

With the Kings triumphing in the Qualifier, they advanced to the final, where they will play the winner of Eliminator 2, which will be between the Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

In addition to praising his batting, Rizwan is also backing Pakistan to reach new heights under Azam’s captaincy.

Azam recently replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain and now leads Pakistan in all three formats.

Congratulations to one of the finest, consistent & leading batsmen of the cricket world – @babarazam258. You truly deserved to be the captain of Pakistan in all three formats.

May Pakistan continue to shine under your captaincy and we see our flag soaring high, Amen. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/kYr0oLWXQR — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 10, 2020

“Congratulations to one of the finest, consistent and leading batsmen of the cricket world – Babar Azam. You truly deserved to be the captain of Pakistan in all three formats. May Pakistan continue to shine under your captaincy and we see our flag soaring high, Amen,” Rizwan said on Twitter.

