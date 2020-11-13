Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Babar Azam “is going to be destroyed in the upcoming tour of New Zealand because of the captaincy”.

Latif said Azam is currently the “only world-class player” in the side and is the “hero of the team”.

His comments come after Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain. As a result of this, the 26-year-old now leads Pakistan in all three formats.

“The only world-class player [Babar] in the side, the hero of the team is going to be destroyed in the upcoming tour of New Zealand because of the captaincy,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The future seems pretty hazy for Pakistan cricket.

“They had already created a team beforehand [prior to the official announcement of the squad]. They had already told their own people about the side. This is a family that is going for a tour of New Zealand. We will still back the team regardless.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

