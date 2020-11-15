Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lavished praise on veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for bringing the heat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday.
Representing the Lahore Qalandars, Hafeez smashed a game-winning 74 not out to lead his side to a five-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1.
The 40-year-old’s knock came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
HAFEEZ proves Old is Gold | Lahore knocks out Zalmi https://t.co/m4BrTcmH20
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 14, 2020
“Hafeez proves old is gold,” Latif said on Twitter.
The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.
