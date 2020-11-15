Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lavished praise on veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for bringing the heat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs on Saturday.

Representing the Lahore Qalandars, Hafeez smashed a game-winning 74 not out to lead his side to a five-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1.

The 40-year-old’s knock came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“Hafeez proves old is gold,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Qalandars will now play the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, with the winner going on to face the Karachi Kings in the final.

