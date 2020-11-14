Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that when Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is bowling well and swinging the ball, there is no better sight in limited overs cricket.
His comments come after Amir was dropped for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Hussain said that he is “a massive fan” of Amir and thinks the 28-year-old still has a bright future ahead of him.
Nasser Hussain "I’ve been a massive fan of Mohammad Amir and he has bowled some wonderful spells such as that one in the Champions Trophy final. When he’s bowling well and swinging it, there’s no greater sight in white-ball cricket" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gVR1I6MMYv
“I’ve been a massive fan of Mohammad Amir and he has bowled some wonderful spells such as that one in the Champions Trophy final. When he’s bowling well and swinging it, there’s no greater sight in white-ball cricket,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
