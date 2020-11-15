Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has said that he wants to be the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket in 2020.

Rauf currently has the second-most T20 wickets for the year with 47 and is only one behind Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who leads the way with 48.

The 27-year-old took two wickets in the Lahore Qalandars’ five-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, which took his tally for the year to 47.

He is hoping to reach 50 wickets during the PSL playoffs and will be in action again on Sunday when the Qalandars take on the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2.

“I want to be the top wicket-taker of the year 2020. I have [47] wickets so far and during playoff stage of PSL, I will try to complete half-century of my wickets in the format,” Rauf told Geo News.

