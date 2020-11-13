Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned the decision to include opening batsman Fakhar Zaman in the team for the tour of New Zealand.

Inzamam noted that Zaman hasn’t done anything noteworthy in his last 20 innings in limited overs cricket.

He also asked what compelled head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the national selectors to pick Zaman, especially knowing that the 30-year-old has basically not performed for a year.

“There is a question mark on Fakhar Zaman. If you look at his past 20 innings in T20s and ODIs, he has not played any knock of significance,” Inzamam, a former chief selector, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was surprised to his name in the 35-member squad. He is a good player, but if you don’t perform for a whole year or for 20 innings and still make the squad, then it something to ponder about.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

