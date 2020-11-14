Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja admitted that batsman Abdullah Shafique “hit the mark” in his international debut.

Shafique made his debut in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe and didn’t disappoint as he struck an unbeaten 41, which came off 33 balls and included four boundaries and a six.

In addition to the 20-year-old, Ramiz was also highly impressed with spinner Usman Qadir’s performance in the T20 series.

Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

So good to see 4 players of 20 years age playing today. That is what Pak cricket is about- introducing young players to astonish the world with raw talent. Abdullah Shafiq hit the mark on debut and Usman Qadir won the game with his 4for…So so pleased. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 10, 2020

“So good to see 4 players of 20 years age playing today. That is what Pakistan cricket is about – introducing young players to astonish the world with raw talent. Abdullah Shafique hit the mark on debut and Usman Qadir won the game with his 4-for… So, so pleased,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

