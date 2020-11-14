Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that only Allah can help him reclaim his spot in the national team.

Amir’s comments come after he was dropped for the tour of New Zealand.

He previously said that people should ask head coach Misbah-ul-Haq why he was overlooked for the upcoming series against the Black Caps.

The 28-year-old added that he doesn’t trust people at all and only has faith in Allah.

woh Allah kar sakta hai banda ni or mje Allah pe trust logon pe ni😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 11, 2020

“Woh Allah Kar Sakta Hai Banda Ni or Mje Allah Pe Trust Logon Pe Ni [Only Allah can plan things and not humans and I trust Allah, not people],” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

