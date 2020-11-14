Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said it is a good thing left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and batsman Sharjeel Khan weren’t picked for the tour of New Zealand.

Imad noted that with the duo being overlooked, it will motivate them to perform well for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Imad, who captains the Kings, admitted he is “being very selfish” with that mindset, but is determined to lead the team to its first-ever PSL title.

“This [Amir and Sharjeel’s omission] was really important for us. I am being very selfish as a captain. When you are dropped from the national side, you want to prove yourself,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If a cricketer has previously proved that he is good enough, then he can prove it again by putting in the effort. It’s a good thing for us that Amir and Sharjeel are not in national squad, so they will try to give their best and perform, which will eventually benefit our team.

“Amir and Sharjeel are the sort of players who will become mentally strong with their omission and will try to better themselves.”

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5544 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 25729 ( 69.36 % ) Steve Smith 1056 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2188 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1137 ( 3.06 % ) Rashid Khan 249 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 594 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 152 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 120 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 283 ( 0.76 % ) Back

