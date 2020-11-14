Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins has admitted that the team will be without the services of Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf will be representing Pakistan during the tour of New Zealand and is also expected to be picked for the South Africa series in January 2021.

In the 2019/20 BBL, Rauf was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Stars at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

In fact, Rauf even took a hat-trick during his time with the Stars.

“Haris Rauf is unavailable for the BBL this season due to international commitments with Pakistan. While we’ll miss his raw pace and energy, Haris is one of the BBL’s best recent success stories,” Cummins said in a statement the Stars posted on Twitter.

“His time with the Melbourne Stars fundamentally changed the direction of his career and we’re delighted to see that success continue at international level.”

