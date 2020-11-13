Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir expressed his disappoint at being left out of the Pakistan squad for the tour of New Zealand and said people should ask head coach Misbah-ul-Haq why he was dropped.

When the 35-man team was announced on Wednesday, Misbah explained that Amir was left out since he wanted to give chances to young players who could go on to represent Pakistan in all formats.

Taking to Twitter to vent his frustration, Amir said Misbah has the answer to why he was overlooked for the New Zealand tour.

But, while he took a shot at Misbah, Amir wished all the players picked for the New Zealand series good luck.

Misbah saab hi bata sakte hain but good luck for team green😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 11, 2020

“Misbah saab hi bata sakte hain [only Misbah sir can tell you why] but good luck for team green,” Amir said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to Amir, veteran batsman Asad Shafiq and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were also dropped.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

