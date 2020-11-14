Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said he is not too old to represent his country in the 2023 World Cup.

Wahab is 35 right now and is still a regular face for the men in green in limited overs cricket.

The veteran seamer knows that he will have to keep performing well to maintain his spot in the national team, especially with the emergence of a number of young and talented pace bowlers.

Nonetheless, Wahab said playing in the 2023 World Cup in India is his “main objective” and is determined to “achieve that goal”.

“I want to represent Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing well. My main objective is to play the 2023 World Cup and hopefully I can achieve that goal,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

